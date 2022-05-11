Chernihiv region governor Viacheslav Chaus reported on Telegram that today in the morning, Russian invaders shelled the territory of the region with mortars.

The shelling took place at about 6:00 am in the areas bordering to Russia.

‘The enemy is constantly doing this. I call on the citizens, especially the residents of the border areas, to be careful. There are also missile strikes. So be vigilant and follow the safety requirements’, the governor added.

He also said that critical infrastructure is being restored in the region, and the relevant services are making every effort to provide proper logistics and renew passenger transportation.