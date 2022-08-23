In his statement on Twitter, Ukraine’s security council secretary Oleksiy Danylov sounded an alarm over Russia’s intelligence agencies possible plans to stage terror acts in Russian cities.

While the ‘special military operation’ is losing support of Russia’s pubic, Moscow can be plotting something in a bid to recruit more people for the sapping campaign in Ukraine.

‘It is expected the FSB can organize a series of terror acts in Russian cities with mass victims among civilians,’ said Danylov.

The Ukrainian official also touched on the recent car bomb accident in Moscow that killed Oleksandr Dugin’s daughter Dariya,arguing her killing can be part of the FSB plot.

Danylov flat-out refused the claims of Ukraine’s involvement with the accident as Kyiv ‘is not at war’ with civilians, unlike Moscow.

On Monday, Russian investigators looked no other than Ukraine pointing a finger at a female Ukrainian spy – they claimed she had planted a bomb in Dugina’s car and later fled to Estonia.