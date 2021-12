Moscow has reinforced its 1st and 2nd army corps in Donbas with equipment and military personnel.

Russia’s military has stepped up its presence near Ukrainian borders in December, said Ukraine’s military intelligence in a report issued on Monday.

According to intelligence, Moscow has secretly provided its 1st and 2nd army corps with military vehicles, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, fuel, and drones.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry alleges that so-called humanitarian aid convoys were also used to that end.

In December, Russian military and local separatists’ militia in Donbas got a bigger number of armored vehicles while there units were reinforced with new reconnaissance, artillery, electronic warfare specialists and marksmen who are either ‘Russian army regulars or mercenaries’.