Ukrainian regions of Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya can be made part of Russia, said Russia’s Federation Council senator Sergey Tsekov on Wendesday.

Moscow plans to stage referendums in these region within this year as they, according to the Crimean politician, must be ‘with Russia’.

In his interview for Russian state Ria Novosti, Tsekov suggested ‘everything can happen in much bigger proportions’.

‘I think all the territories controlled by Russia have very big chances to unite with the Russian Federation.’