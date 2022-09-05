In a bid to prop up its depleted forces in occupied Donbas where ‘the occupiers are failing to hold the frontline’, the Russian military are planning to mobilize 10 more thousand men in Luhansk region, said regional governor Serhiy Gaidai on Monday.

Russian-led officials look to trickery, trying snare up the local men many of whom went in hiding to avoid the draft through a schoolchildren benefits’ applications that demands you must give all personal information on your family members while local businesses have been demanded to provide a certain number of the constricts for the sagging recruitment campaign.

People who will agree to join the separatists’ army are offered such perks as an additional vacation along with a promise their jobs will be kept.

Meanwhile, those are not excited about the prospects of ending up in trenches face extensive ‘talks’ with their senior managers when you are talked to in private and persuaded to change your mind, added Gaidai.

The recent recruitment campaign for the war in Donbas saw locals having to change their car plates, which also helped Russians track down people dodging the draft.