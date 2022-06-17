Ukraine’s ministry of defence claimed on Friday they have sunk a tug boat Spasatel Vasily Bekh gleefully noting it was sent to the bottom to join earlier sunk Moskva ship.

‘Moskva never be alone’, wryly suggested the defense ministry in a tweet.

The boat was reportedly carrying carrying ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island on the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate also provided the information on the Telegram channel along with footage of an alleged attack.

The1605-ton tug boat was left the shipyard in 2017 in Astrakhan.