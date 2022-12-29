Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko commented on Facebook regarding today’s massive missile attack.

He stated that Russia once again targeted the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and thanked the air defense.

However, several energy facilities were hit by Russian rockets.

According to the minister, the most difficult situation is in the west of the country, as well as in Kyiv and Odesa regions.

He said that the authorities introduced emergency shutdowns and informed that the energy employees have already started repair work.