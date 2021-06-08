Approximately 55% of Ukrainians disapprove the current Ukraine’s President election for the second term.

Between May 27 and June 1, 2021, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted a telephone survey asking the respondents if they approved the current Ukraine’s President 2024 election for the second term.

54,5% of respondents were opposed to the re-election of Zelensky for the second term.

37% of respondents would support the current President.

2,7% of respondents so far don’t know if they will support Zelensky.

5,9% of respondents could not answer the question.

The all-Ukrainian telephone poll was conducted by calling randomly selected cell-phone users. 2000 of respondents aged 18 and up across the country (except for Crimea and the occupied territories) have been polled.