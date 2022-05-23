Almost 60% of Ukrainians support the right to own firearms. For the first time, the number of supporters exceeded the number of opponents.

According to the latest poll results by ‘Rating’ sociology group, 58% of respondents spoke in favor of firearms ownership while only 39% were against the idea.

61% of respondents believe weapon ownership will help strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. The opposite opinion was expressed by 36% of respondents.

At the same time, 45% believe that creating legal conditions for the free purchase of firearms will expand the personal freedom of citizens while 40% think opposite.

Before the Russian invasion, about 80% of respondents did not feel the need to own firearms. One third of those who did not want to have weapons before changed their minds with the beginning of war.