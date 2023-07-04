On July 4, Mother-Homeland statue in Kyiv was illuminated with the colors of the flags of the USA and Ukraine.

As reported by the head of President’s office Andrii Yermak, Ukraine congratulated the USA on Independence Day with the projection of the American flag on the statue in the center of Kyiv.

The monument is in turn illuminated with the blue-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag and the flag of the USA.

Earlier, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Zaluzhnyi wished the people of the United States peace, well-being and prosperity.