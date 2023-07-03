On July 3, the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv chose a preventive measure for ‘European Solidarity’ MP Serhii Alekseev in the form of detention for 60 days.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, the court verdict provided a bail option in the amount of UAH 2 million.

MP Alekseev is suspected of fraud. On June 30, it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of ‘European Solidarity’ MP Serhii Alekseev.

Before the court session regarding the selection of a preventive measure for him, Alekseev said that the authorities organized ‘another criminal prosecution of the opposition’.

MP Sofia Fedyna claimed the case against Alekseev is ‘trumped-up’.