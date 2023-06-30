During the night, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of ‘European Solidarity’ MP Serhii Alekseev.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party press service called the search provocation and pressure.

According to the party statement, the night search by the SBU and the DBR was conducted without a court order, with unclear explanations about the immediate need to conduct investigative actions.

During the search, the law enforcement took away foreign passports, phones, and money.

‘European Solidarity’ regards these actions as a continuation of political provocations aimed at discrediting the political party and intimidating its representatives and obstructing the activities of the member of parliament, the statement goes.