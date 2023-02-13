Co-head of the ‘European Solidarity’ party group in Verkhovna Rada Artur Herasimov said that the accusations against him regarding undeclared property are ungrounded. After his visit to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, he stated that the property was purchased with legally earned funds before the start of his political career.

According to him, a summons to NABU and a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Court were scheduled for almost the same time.

‘As promised, on February 13, I arrived at the law enforcement agencies upon invitation. Do you know what is interesting? I am followed, stopped on the streets, and when I come, they have no questions. There is a persistent impression that today law enforcement agencies very often replace procedural actions with making videos, and instead of a real fight against real corruption, they deal with a situation that has nothing to do with corruption, as, for example, in my case’, he said.

According to the investigation, an indictment was sent to the court against Artur Herasimov due to the inaccurate information in his annual property declaration for 2020.

‘The actions of the MP are classified as an offense provided for in Part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by the Law of Ukraine dated 04.12.2020 No. 1074-IX). On February 7, 2023, the prosecutor in criminal proceedings with the participation of NABU detectives handed the suspect an indictment’, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office noted.

The total amount of undeclared information is about UAH 8 million. In the declaration for 2020, the MP did not enter information about property in Spain with a total value of 228,000 euros. In particular, a two-story residential building and a parking space belonging to him and his wife. There was also no mention of $1,657 in one of the banks.

The investigation was started based on the publications of ‘Skhemy’ journalists. On January 16, 2023, the MP was notified of the suspicion, and on February 7, he was handed an indictment.