‘Servant of the People’ MP Oleksandr Trukhin concluded a deal with the investigation, admitting that he offered a bribe to a police officer.

During the session of the Supreme Anti-Corruption court, the prosecutor announced the deal between the MP and the investigation.

The parties agreed that the agreement between them ‘will be in the public interest’. The agreement was signed on February 17, 2023. However, it still needs to be approved by the court.

According to the deal, Trukhin has to pay UAH 6 million for support of the Armed Forces and UAH 68 thousand fine (the maximum amount under the Criminal Code article).

According to the investigation, the MP tried to bribe a police officer after the car crash in August 2021. The bribery attempt was allegedly recorded by a police body cam.