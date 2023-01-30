On January 30, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court held a hearing in the case of a bribe offer by ‘Servant of the People’ MP Oleksandr Trukhin at the scene of a road accident. However, Trukhin for the second time did not appear at the court session.

As reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Trukhin’s defense argued that the MP ‘is on a business trip’, which is ‘related to strengthening the country’s defense capabilities’. The lawyer urged not to disclose the details.

At the same time, the defense did not provide a corresponding document from the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court postponed the hearing to February 15.

According to the investigation, the MP tried to bribe a police officer after the car crash in August 2021.