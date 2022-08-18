‘European Solidarity’ party MP Volodymyr Ariev has registered a petition to the world community to save the defenders of Mariupol who are now in Russian captivity, and to make Russia accountable for killing POWs in Olenivka.

The petition states that the killing of the Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka was a war crime and terrorist act.

Volodymyr Ariev addressed the United Nations, Members of the European Union, the European Council, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the parliaments and governments of the NATO member states in order for them to ‘recognize the actions of the Russian Federation regarding the murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war as a terrorist act’.

The petition also calls on to ‘increase pressure on the Russian Federation and states that cooperate with it and support its terrorist regime, including through the introduction of sanctions provided for in accordance with the status of a state sponsor of terrorism, including a full embargo on energy trade with state and private companies affiliated with Russia Federation and disconnection from the SWIFT system of all financial institutions of the Russian Federation’.

Volodymyr Ariev also addressed his followers on Facebook to sign the petition and to do it quickly.