Vitaly Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv region, said on social media that Ukrainian army and authorities continue their work on strengthening city’s defense capabilities.

According to Kim, they will work ‘as much as it is needed’.

‘If you want peace, prepare for war. There will be the 11th and the 12th defense lines – if needed we will create defense lines in the very city center. We won’t let anyone in the city,’ the governor claimed.

He also added that Russia is seeking ways to increase the number of their soldiers, as hidden mobilization failed, and noted that the Ukrainian army is waiting for the German tanks to come.