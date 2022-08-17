In an overnight strike, Russian invaders targeted with missiles the premises of Mykolaiv University.

City mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Telegram that just a few days ago he posted a video about the university admission campaign. The video clearly proved there were no military objects within the university territory.

‘They [Russians] are real terrorists who continue cynically destroy our educational establishments’, the mayor stressed.

Fortunately, the strike did not cause any casualties as the premises were closed for the night and the only night guard was not injured.

The strike also damaged residential buildings near the university. The emergency services are working on the site.