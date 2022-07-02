Details are emerging of the Russian rocket assault in Mykolayiv that was reported by city mayor Olesksand Senkevych in the early hours on Saturday.

The mayor said there were ‘powerful explosions’ heard in the city and urged people to stay in shelter.

The clarification came soon from regional governor Vitaliy Kym who said in comments for Ukraine’ national telemarahon that ‘at least 7 rockets came targeting the city and its suburbs’.

There governor argued the rocket strike struck ‘the business making bricks’, but ‘got nowhere’, adding that ‘thanks to St.Nicolas’ it caused no casualties.