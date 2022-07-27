The aggressors targeted an industrial site and a car service building at 6 20 am Wednesday, said local governor Vitaliy Kim on Telegram app.

According to preliminary reportes, the strike damaged the building on the site and several cars. There was no immediate word of casualties, added the governor, adding more details are coming later.

Another attack came at 2 50 am in Vesneve community. The shelling caused a fire and damaged 8 houses and 2 cars. Shelling was also reported out of Shyroke village. There were no reports of damage.