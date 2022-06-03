Mykolyav and 8 smaller towns in the southern Ukrainian region came under intensive fire on Thusday, said Ukraine’s National Police in a statement on social media.

Among the city attacked were Ochakiv, Berezneguvate, Mishkovo-Pogorilove, Guryevak, Gorokhovka, Poligon, Stepove, and Lymany.

There are reports of killed and wounded people. The strikes destroyed 5 houses and damaged infrastructure objects.

Local firefighter teams also had to put out a fire in the forested Balabanivske tract caused by Russian shelling.