The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine responded to the media reports of ‘persecution’ of the ex-chair of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev and the head of the Boryspil airport Yevhen Dykhne.

On January 19, 2023, the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s office declared suspicion of embezzlement to Andrii Kobolev, the former head of Naftogaz.

On March 1, the appellate chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 229 million for the former head of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev.

At the same time, the Anti-Corruption Court issued a verdict and found guilty the former head of Boryspil airport Yevhen Dykhne. According to the investigation, Dykhne violated the procedure for leasing airport property.

According to the NABU press service, information about the alleged ‘persecution’ of Andrii Kobolev and Yevhen Dykhne appeared in social networks and mass media.

‘We emphasize that the NABU and SAP investigated the actions of officials exclusively regarding their compliance with laws. We welcome the reforms and are convinced that they cannot cover up violations of the law and damage to the state. While building a legal state with European values, we should trust the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, created taking into account the best world practices, and operate with facts instead of emotions, and resolve contradictions in a legal way’, the statement says.