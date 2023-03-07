Ex-head of Naftogaz company Andrii Kobolev said that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s office arrested his accounts, which is why he is unable to pay a bail of 229 million hryvnias.

Kobolev stated on Facebook that he had received a bank notification in the end of December.

Prosecutors deny his statement: ‘contrary to the information spread in some mass media, as of today, the court has not arrested any of the suspect’s accounts in this criminal proceeding’.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s office also informed that as of March 7, Kobolev has not paid the bail.

On January 19, 2023, the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s office declared suspicion of embezzlement to Andrii Kobolev, the former head of Naftogaz.

On March 1, the appellate chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 229 million for the former head of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev.