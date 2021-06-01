The state energy company fails to reveal the salary of a newly appointed advisor of Naftogaz chairman of the board

In her new role, the former Ukrainian MP is set to ‘coordinate Naftogaz Group’s cooperation with international partners, including G7 officials, and will perform representative functions at high level, said the company in its Tuesday statement citing ‘counteracting Nord Stream 2’ as one of her job priorities.

In response to an information request from ‘Bukvy’, Naftogaz failed to disclose remuneration of the new adisor’s citing confidentiality and personal information concerns.

‘The information You have requested in regard to salary of advisor to ‘Naftogaz’ chairman of board is confidential under art.6 and 7 of the [main] Law. ..and such information can be shared only on consent from the person it is related to,” says ‘Naftogaz’ in its official response.

It is worth noting that Svitlana Zalishchuk is a former MP chair of Verkhovna Rada subcommittee on euroatlantic cooperation and eurointegration, and a former Ukrainian representative at PACE