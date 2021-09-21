Otto Waterlander, chief operating officer for ‘Naftogaz’ plans to exit from his post as the company faces internal issues after latest reshuffle of its top managment.

In his interview for Ukrainian ‘Economichna Pravda’, Otto Waterlander, chief operating officer for ‘Naftogaz’ , said he is planning to step down from his post in Ukraine’s key state energy supplier.

The Dutch top executive said he has already notifiied Naftogaz supervisory board of his resignation.

The exit comes after the latest reshuffle at Naftogaz brought in Yuriy Vitrenko as the company CEO.

Waterlander revealed that many decisions at Naftogaz are now ‘frozen’ and he can’t work effectively arguing his departure can help the company resolve the issues.

He expressed his disappointment over the role of Ukrainian government adding he doesn’t want to be part of the ‘game’ where court rulings on questionable appointment of Vitrenko are disregarded.

Supervisory board members can approve his exit as the government ‘leaves them no choice’, added Waterlander.