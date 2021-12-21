The National Bank of Ukraine warning statement comes amid reports of misuse of the funds and lenient control by esquire banks over the spending.

The financial incentive was set to nudge Ukrainians to inoculate by offering COVID payment that could be spent on books, museum visits, recreational activities and domestic tourism.

A 1000 hryvnas reward was designated to be used exclusively for the specific goods and services, said the NBU warning banks they should keep an eye on Ukrainians sticking to the rule.

‘Banks are obliged to comply with the requirements of the Ukrainian legislation, procedures and regulations of the National Bank of Ukraine when opening and maintaining accounts and making transactions’, – the NBU stressed.