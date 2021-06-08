On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the NBU Board named Gerhard Bösch a new Chairman of the state-owned PrivatBank.

The press service of the NBU informed that he was appointed as the PrivatBank CEO after the NBU Board had reviewed his application and interviewed him.

‘We congratulate Gerhard Bösch on taking over as PrivatBank’s Chairman of the Board. We are confident that his professionalism will contribute to the bank’s further development. The NBU prioritizes quality corporate governance in state-owned banks as guarantee of their efficient operation,’ said NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko.

Previously, on May 28, 2021 the Supervisory Board of PrivatBank announced Gerhard Bösch’s appointment as the next Chairman of PrivatBank’s Board. The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank characterizes him as ‘an accomplished banker with over 35 years of experience in senior banking positions, brings to his role deep expertise and knowledge of the Ukrainian and European banking systems. He is extremely well regarded across Ukrainian and international financial circles for professionalism, strategic ability, and integrity.’

What do we know about Gerhard Boesch?

According to the information presented on the website of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Gerhard Bösch was the First Deputy Chairman of this bank from November 2010 to April 30, 2021.

He holds a master’s degree in economic sociology (University of Vienna, Austria).

In 1986–1993, Bösch was conducting economic research in the field of interest rates analysis and currency forecasts.

Later, over 11 years (1993–2004) he served at several banks in various capacities (Head of Treasury and Investment Banking, Head of Treasury and Capital Markets, Head of Commercial Banking, Head of the Negotiating Team and Treasury Department).

Between 2004 and 2006, he served as Head of the World Treasury and Markets Department at Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

In 2006 Bösch was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the Board; since November 2010, he has been the First Deputy Chairman of Raiffeisen Bank Aval Board.

In March 2021, on the eve of his appointment as PrivatBank CEO, Gerhard Bösch resigned from Raiffeisen Bank Aval by agreement between the parties.