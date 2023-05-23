The National Museum of Folk Architecture and and the army command signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at the implementation of the Psychological Rehabilitation Program for military personnel, participants in hostilities and persons who suffered as a result of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation.

As reported by the culture ministry, according to the initiative, the territory of the National Museum of Folk Architecture will be declared a zone of psychological rehabilitation, which will give servicemen the opportunity to relax emotionally, feel the Ukrainian spirit and cultural identity.

‘We do everything possible to ensure that the Ukrainian military always feel the support of caring and kind people’, said General Serhii Naiev.

The participants of the program will be involved in a wide range of museum activities: interactive programs, lectures, master classes, quests and excursions.

‘The territory of the museum has become a zone of psychological rehabilitation for the military. Our museum will become a platform for a new experimental method of emotional and post-traumatic recovery of military personnel, participants in hostilities and persons who suffered because of the Russian armed aggression’, stated Oksana Poviakel, the director of the museum.