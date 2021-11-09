During last two weeks, the police started 210 criminal proceedings for forging tests and vaccination certificates.

According to the National Police chief Ihor Klymenko, they registered about 27,000 cases of quarantine rules violations and started 210 criminal proceedings regarding forged COVID documents.

In total in 2021, 1,171 criminal proceedings were opened for forging COVID tests and vaccination certificates.

Klymenko also noted that 1,400 mobile raid groups are currently monitoring quarantine situation in Ukraine. In addition, another 12 thousand police officers, including patrol and district police, also help to control the quarantine rules.

Since the beginning of the quarantine in Ukraine, police officers have already filed 112,156 reports for violating quarantine rules. During this time, 2,526 criminal proceedings have been launched.