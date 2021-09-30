The National police are developing the procedure to check COVID certificates during a possible lockdown.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko informed about this in his column for the ‘Interfax-Ukraine’ agency.

‘If a total lockdown is introduced again, there will be fewer restrictions for the vaccinated. That is why many people want to have an internal vaccination certificate,’ the police chief stated.

According to Klymenko, the police and other authorized bodies will be allowed to check both paper and electronic certificates in the ‘Diia’ app.

‘Together with the digital ministry, we have developed and started integrating the appropriate software on police tablets so that they can quickly check certificates. In a few days, this process will be fully established,’ he added.