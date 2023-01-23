Today in Brussels, the Ukrainian delegation together with Petro Poroshenko attended the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Inter-Parliamentary Council with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

Petro Poroshenko thanked the Alliance for the powerful military and political assistance to Ukraine. However, he is convinced that NATO should speed up consideration of Ukraine’s membership.The former president is convinced that ‘with Ukraine, NATO will become stronger, safer, and more authoritative not only in the region, but also in the world’.

He added that there is no need to wait for a victory over the Russian Federation: this step is necessary right now.

Moreover, NATO membership is a key component of Ukraine’s victory.

Poroshenko also stressed the need to provide Ukraine with armored vehicles and fighter jets before the Russian Federation uses a new wave of mobilization. Supporting the Armed Forces and ensuring international solidarity of countries against the Russian Federation are the most important tasks today.

The former president urged to provide Ukraine Leopard tanks, F-16 jets and Atacms rockets.