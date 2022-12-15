During a meeting with members of Congress and official representatives of the US government last week in Washington, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko said that he has no doubts that Ukraine will return all occupied territories, including Crimea.

In an interview to ‘Voice of America’, he noted that a victory for Ukraine could be not only the liberation of all territories, but also joining NATO. At the same time, Poroshenko believes that now NATO also needs Ukraine.

He stated that it is extremely important to create a global coalition in support of Ukraine and a global anti-Putin coalition.

‘Putin is using energy as a weapon, making poor countries pay more for energy. He uses food as a weapon. Half a billion people around the world may die of starvation. Putin uses the refugee problem as a weapon. Putin uses everything as a weapon’, Poroshenko said.

He called to find a way to protect the world from Putin and to ‘deputinize’ the world.

‘The sooner we do it, the better. Just like the supply of new weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, this is the shortest way to peace. Remember this’, Poroshenko stressed.

Answering a question about how he sees the future of Ukraine, Poroshenko said that the country will undoubtedly change.

‘I think that, despite the very heavy losses we have suffered – people, industry, economy, cities – we will cherish freedom very much due to the price we pay for the future of Ukraine. Ukraine will be different. No doubt. It will be better’, Poroshenko concluded.