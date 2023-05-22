By a unanimous decision, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia’s war crimes against Ukraine as genocide. In addition, the Russian terrorist regime is recognized as Rashism.

Yehor Cherniev, the head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the Assembly, wrote on Facebook that the Assembly included into the final text all key Ukrainian remarks.

The Assembly also called on the governments of their countries to openly announce at the summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance and to agree on the next concrete steps for Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

The Ukrainian official added that the declaration supports the international tribunal and helping Ukraine before and after victory, condemns the ideology of Rashism, stresses territorial integrity of Ukraine, and much more.

He also called the document a ‘great diplomatic victory’ of Ukraine.