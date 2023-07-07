The House of Representatives of the Netherlands recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the people of the Netherlands on Twitter for this important decision.

The president added that this is a key prerequisite for justice and preventing the recurrence of such terrible crimes again.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

As of today, more than 30 countries and international organizations have recognized the Soviet Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.