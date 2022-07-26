Ukrainians should be vigilant about new potentially malicious emails stating they are sent from National Academy of Ukraine’s intelligence service, the SBU.

The warning comes from computer incidents response team, CERT-UA, that is part of Ukraine’s state communication and information protection agency.

Tagged as Information Bulletin or Combat directive, such emails plant a malware program GammaLoad.PS1_v2. compromising the computer systems of the receivers.

The attack was allegedly designed by UAC-0010 (Armageddon) hackers’ group known for its alleged ties to Russian intelligence agency – it is a red flag situation as Moscow used cyber warfare against Ukraine long before its invasion on February 24.

Hackers’ tactic includes exploitation of the hot button issues like stories of Kherson occupation, which was the case of any hackers’ scheme back in May.