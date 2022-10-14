UNITED24 platform, Monobank and fundraiser Ihor Lachenkov have started a new campaign to raise 100 million UAH for anti-drone systems.

The initiative is named ‘Shaheed Catcher’ and dedicated to the Defenders Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine today, digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov informs.

New anti-drone systems will help detect and destroy enemy kamikaze drones and protect critical infrastructure objects of Ukraine from their strikes. Mykhailo Fedorov noted that such systems are in service with NATO countries.

‘Our goal is to raise 100 million hryvnias for the anti-drone systems. We cannot disclose their manufacturer and name, but it will definitely help detect and destroy enemy drones’, the minister stated.

1,000 random donors will receive bracelets made of steel produced at Azovstal plant with the inscription ‘I believe in Ukraine’s Armed Forces’.

The campaign will last from 9 am October 14 till 11 pm October 15.