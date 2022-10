A new mural appeared near Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv in remembrance of Azov soldier Vollodymyr ‘Red’ Starykov.

Murals have become a popular form of commemorating fallen Ukrainian soldiers in many country’s cities and towns.

Volodymyr Starykov died on March 21 near the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region, defending the capital of attacking Russian hordes.