Russian occupation administration in occupied Mariupol announced they are accepting applications for Russian citizenship, which marks the ‘next stage’ of its annexation, said Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andrushchenko.

According to reports, the city residents need to go to Donetsk to apply for a registration certificate, and then submit application papers to so-called ‘DNR migration service’ in Novoazosk.

Traveling in the region is still hampered by the ongoing combat making the effort a risky venture.

‘So far. But we can resume that Mariupol’s annexation by Russia has entered the new stage of realization – the active one,’ added Andrushchenko.