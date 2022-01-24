Majority of Ukrainians doubt Volodymyr Zelensky has attributes of a commader-in-chief to deal with possible Russia's agression.

With Russia’s invasion looming bigger, 53% of Ukrainians doubt the current president Volodymyr Zelensky will cut it in a role of commander-in-chief in case Moscow launches an offensive, according to the opinion poll conducted by KIIS in mid January.

Meanwhile, one in three respondents (31.9%) remains more optimistic saying the Servant of the People leader is able enough to tackle such challenge.

Only 29% of Ukrainians think Zelensky’s government is putting much effort in diplomacy and defense campaigns to help deter Moscow from aggression while 56% said it is failing at getting this job done.

The poll findings revealed on the eve of Zelensky’s birthday come as a cold shower for the president as 3 in 5 Ukrainians are now decidedly sour on the idea of his re-election as well.

When asked what they think about Ukraine’s president running for a second term, 62.5% of respondents said they disapprove of it while 30.% approved of his re-election.