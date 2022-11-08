‘Ukrainian Special Systems’ company has presented the characteristics of a new ‘Shark’ UAV.

The drone can be used for deep aerial reconnaissance and correction. In particular, it is capable of providing information for long-range weapons, for example, HIMARS.

The drone has 30x optical zoom and additional digital zoom. The device also has a reliable encrypted connection.

The UAV is capable of penetrating up to 60 km behind enemy lines. It can also conduct surveillance at a distance of up to 5 km from the UAV to the object.

‘Shark’ can fly for more than two hours, and its practical height is 2,000 m. The take-off weight of the drone is 10 kg. Its wingspan is 1.91 m, and deployment time is about 15 minutes. The maximum flight speed is 150 km/h and its cruising speed is 70-90 km/h.