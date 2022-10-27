In overnight strikes, Russian invaders again targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The enemy damaged the equipment of the main network in the central regions of Ukraine, ‘Ukrenergo’ power operator reported on Telegram.

In order to prevent total blackout, the electricity supply will be limited on October 27 in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. Limitations will be regulated depending on the current situation in the power system.

The current restrictions on electricity consumption are necessary to reduce the load on the networks and avoid accidents after the infrastructure was damaged by Russian strikes.

Such measures allow energy employees to quickly restore damaged facilities and keep the system balanced.