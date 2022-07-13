Russian occupational officials сover up a new military call-up in Mariupol by staging extensive recruitment of ‘fire safety inspectors’, said exiled city official Petro Andrushchenko on Wednesday.

Accroding to reports, the campaign seeks to hire unqualified men aged 25-30 who will be sent to occupied Donetsk for a several months’ ‘training’.

Andruschenko stressed it comes as a clear bid for covert mobilization, arguing ‘[calling it] a fire safety inspector opening is a remarkable post since there in nothing left in Mariupol one could go about with fire safety [protocols]’.

People should dodge falling for this trap as the ‘job requirements’ assume taking the ‘oath of enlistment’ to pleged loyalty for DNR separatists’ republic meaning one will surely wind up ‘on the way to trenches’.