The next six months will be decisive in many respects for the war that Russia started against Ukraine, and will require even greater efforts, said president Zelensky during his address to the Council of Europe.

‘The final target of Russia is much further than our border and Ukrainian sovereignty. The next six months will demand even greater efforts from us than in the past time’, the president said.

He also urged to make Russia stop energy terror. According to Zelensky, any Russian energy blackmail, any destructive actions by Russia against critical infrastructure in Ukraine or, for example, against underwater cables and gas pipelines in Europe, any attempts to destabilize the gas and oil markets or nuclear energy must receive strong responses from the entire of Europe.

‘The second aspect is the winter stability of Ukraine. I urge you to continue doing everything so that we can support the energy supply of Ukrainians. The third aspect is defensive support. It should be no less than in the past six months. The fourth is diplomacy’, the president stressed.

Zelensky reminded that in half a year it was possible to return the territory of Kharkiv region to Ukraine and to all of Europe, the city of Kherson and part of Kherson region, which were occupied by Russia at the beginning of the invasion.

Zelensky called on the European Union countries to supply Ukraine with modern weapons in order to end the Russian Federation’s large-scale war against Ukraine.