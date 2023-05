As reported earlier, Kyiv and the region suffered another massive drone attack last night.

The National police reported a 33-year-old woman killed and 13 people wounded after the attack.

9 locals were wounded in the city of Kyiv and 4 in the region.

The remnants of the drones shot by the air defense damaged 16 civilian objects, including residential houses.

The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 29 out of 31 Russian drones.