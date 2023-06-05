The guard of the clinic, Vadym Moshkin, who is currently in custody due to the case of the locked bomb shelter, is suspected of manufacturing and distributing communist symbols.

The spokeswoman of the prosecutor’s office said on TV that Moshkin had previously attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies.

In February, the prosecutor’s office received materials from the Security Service of Ukraine about the activities of a group of people in Kyiv who called themselves ‘citizens of the USSR’. Moshkin was part of the group.

Currently, the investigation of the locked shelter case in the capital is ongoing. The prosecutor’s office asked for the strictest preventive measures to be applied to all four suspects.

As the investigation established, it was the guard who did not open the shelter door of the clinic during the missile attack. His actions were qualified under Part 3 of Art. 135 of the Criminal Code – abandonment in danger, which caused death or serious consequences. The article provides up to 8 years of imprisonment.

At the same time, the spokeswoman emphasized that the residents had already repeatedly reported that the shelter was closed.

She also added that if Moshkin followed the instructions of the management, but is silent about it during the investigation, it means that the guard is covering other persons.