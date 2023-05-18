During the night, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by the energy ministry, Russian strikes damaged several infrastructure objects and caused electricity disruptions in more than 20 towns and villages.

In particular, the missile attack in Khmelnytskyi region damaged electricity supply lines and left without electricity 1.7 thousand consumers in 3 villages.

Russian strikes also caused electricity disruptions in 2 villages in Zaporizzhia region and 3 villages in Mykolaiv region.

In Kherson region, electricity disruptions were reported in 15 towns and villages. The electricity supply has already been restored there.

Due to the latest Russian air and artillery strikes, there are still electricity disruptions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

Energy engineers continue restoration work where the security situation allows.