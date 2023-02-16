On Early morning February 16, Russia launched another massive missile attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo national energy operator said in a statement that the attack did not cause capacity deficit in the grid.

Compared to the previous day, electricity consumption has slightly increased, but there is no shortage of power for the 5th day in a row, and as of now, it is not expected today.

‘Power plants produce enough electricity to cover current consumption’, the statement says.

Consumption limits were not introduced for today and outages are possible only in case of emergency.

Scheduled outages are still employed in Odesa region due to the damaged infrastructure.