Russian troops had been shelling Rubizhne, Luhansk region, all night long, destroying and damaging 27 residential buildings, region administration informs.

Continuous Russian strikes also caused at least 5 fires in Popasna and one in Severodonetsk.

The number of casualties is still unclear.

‘Dozens of broken destinies in just one night. Local residents are losing their relatives, their homes are burning. However, the Russian army continues deliberate strikes aimed at civilians who are not even given the opportunity to leave safely’, governor Serhii Haidai states.