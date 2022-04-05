A plume of toxic smoke is seen billowing in Rubizhne, according to Ukrainian officials, after Russian troops struck a storage site with nitric acid.

Ukraine’s parliament warned its impact can be on a par with one of a chemical attack.

‘Nitric acid is very dangerous if inhaled, swallowed or if it is in contact with skin,’ Ukraine’s parliament tweeted following the first reports of the incident. ‘The consequences of this incident are similar to usage of chemical or biological weapons!’

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, said official don’t have a clear understanding of how much nitrogen was in the tanks after blasts happened.

‘We clearly understand that there was nitric acid. This substance is quite toxic, so you need to watch the direction of the wind, use protective masks, or it is best to wait in the shelter until the first rain,’ said Haidai.

photo by Sehii Haidai