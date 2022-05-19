In an interview for France24, former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko scoffed at offers of ‘diplomatic compromises” with Russia, which would inevitably see Ukraine lose swathes of its territory.

The criticism came in response to the emerging reports France has floated the idea of such solution .

It is impossible [for Ukraine’, said Poroshenko, adding that would be on a par with France handing over its own regions Provence or Corsica to Moscow in return for a promise of ‘stability’.

There can’t be appeasement of the aggressor as Ukraine is paying the ‘horrible’ price – the Russian army is raping, tormenting women, children, and even the elderly people, which has no excuse.

Ukrainians are poised to restore peace and join the European Union, which can be achieved through both diplomatic and military efforts, but sitting down at a negotiating table with Russia has several pre-requisites.

‘First of all, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, pullback of Russian troops, solution for humanitarian issues, release of captives. And then security conditions,’ stressed Poroshenko